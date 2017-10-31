Artwork is on show in Belgium

Work inspired by the nuclear industry and produced in conjunction with a university professor is on show in Belgium.

The event, Cumbrian Alchemy , is a joint project involv-ing Dr Robert Williams - a fine arts professor from the University of Cumbria Institute of Fine arts and American artist Bryan McGovern Wilson, and forms part of Perpetual Uncertainty at Z33 in Hasselt.

The exhibition has been curated by Dr Ele Carpenter, one of the Lancaster-based university’s 10th anniversary honorary visiting research fellows.

It brings together international artists from across Europe, the USA and Japan to investigate experiences of nuclear technology, radiation and the “complex relationship between knowledge and deep time.”

The event suns until December 10.