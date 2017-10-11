Appeal to help students swells

People have rallied round to help hundreds of students sent to Preston in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

More than 700 students and staff, some with families, have set up home in the city as a result of links between the University of Central Lancashire and the American University of the Caribbean.

Some of the donations for the American University of the Caribbean who de-camped to Preston after Hurrican Irma devastated the island

The AUC medical school in St Maarten was obliterated by the ferocious hurricane last month.

Lisa Banks, director of student services at UCLan said most of the visitors had been housed in newly built students halls , while families were found homes across the city.

Lisa said the visitors arrived with few possessions but now been swamped with support after a Facebook appeal.

She said: “A lot of the AUC arrived with families and have young children. They couldn’t bring things like cots on a plane and buggies.”

Some of the 700 American University of the Caribbean staff and students taking temporary refuge in Preston

She put a message out to her friends and couldn’t believe how the appeal snowballed to the extent she has been inundated with clothes, toys and furniture for the stricken families.

Lisa said: “It shows a lot about he willingness of people to help and we are very grateful.

“Now they are anxious to help the people left behind in St Maarten.

“The island and the schools have been obliterated and they need to replace everything.”

A meeting is planned for next week to formalise an appeal, but Lisa said the idea is to ask the public to support a shoe-box style collection in which boxes would be packed with pens, pencils, crayons and other stationery items for use in the schools.

She added: “Everyone here is keen to help. While most of the students are either from the USA or Canada a lot of those left back on the island are born and bred there and have seen their homes, possession totally destroyed.”