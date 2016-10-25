A day for democracy

Schoolchildren in Garstang came together to put local democracy to the test and quiz town councillor Lynn Harter on community matters.

Coun Harter, founder of the town’s youth council, and town clerk Edwina Parry met pupils at the new St Thomas Parish Community Hall for the annual democracy day.

Coun Harter set up the day five years ago to engage with children and to forge links between the town council and headteachers.

She said: “I was quizzed by school councillors on many things, including what was it like to have been mayor, how did I get onto the town council and whether I had been “naughty at school?”