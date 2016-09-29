A centre of real attraction

Southlands High School in Chorley had a family fun day to celebrate the completion of its major new building project – and the official opening of the sports centre.

Funded by Lancashire County Council, the impressive new facility includes a four-court sports hall, classroom, reception, office, a staff kitchen area and separate male and female changing rooms.

The building, which will be available for public as well as school use, was opened by Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle.

He said: “This is a big day not just for Southlands, but for the community of Chorley as well.

“This is a fantastic facility, second to none probably in this area.

“After being lucky enough to have the chance going round and see just what you can do here now, it is extremely impressive”

Headteacher Mark Fowle said: “The school is absolutely delighted with the new building.

“For good meaure, it has been finished on time and to a very high standard.”

“Praise must go to Lancashire County Council and the contractors Conlon who have worked very hard indeed to complete this project bang on time.”

“Our staff and students are very impressed with the new facilities.

“The PE department have yet again achieved excellent GCSE results, smashing their target grades and gaining 92% A*-C.

“This is much welcomed news as they prepare to move into our new £3.5m sports centre.”

The family fun day was well attended and included a fun fair on the school’s grass pitches.

There were also a number of craft stalls, face painting, free Zumba classes and refreshments served in the sports centre.