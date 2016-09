There was more than academic success to toast when Penwortham’s Priory Academy returned for a new year.

While the students were cheering, green-fingered gardener Chris Farron won back-to-back Penwortham in Bloom titles. Chris had previously helped Priory win the secondary school top prize last year.

And he has now won the Community prize, was second in the school challenge and runner-up in most original/novel area.