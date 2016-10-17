7 steps to Oxbridge success

How to make your Uni application stand out from the crowd, for all the right reasons.

Forget the Olympics. Never mind the competitiveness of the football league, the rivalries of the X Factor or the race for the White House.

Every young person in the land knows that the real competition is on right now.

As exam results season kicks in, students across the country are assessing their options – whether that’s venturing into a great career, taking the next step towards university or exploring new training opportunities.

It’s a highly competitive time. And to grab the best opportunities, you’ve got to lay down the foundations early to ensure you’re head and shoulders above everyone else.

For to make inroads to top flight Oxbridge success, there’s got to be more to your educational CV than great qualifications alone.

Sights set on a place at a top university? Here are 7 things you can do now to ensure you stand out from the crowd.

Broaden your horizons. A university application form that shows you’ve not wasted your spare time in front of the TV – or the Xbox – will give you the edge. Develop a range of extra-curricular interests, whether that’s taking part in sport or performing in the local youth theatre. Besides, it’s fun.

Mind the gap. Take time between Sixth Form College and university to do something amazing. There are fantastic opportunities for volunteering overseas – imagine helping to build a school in Malawi…

Give your time. Volunteering for local charities is worthwhile and you’ll learn lots of skills too. Spend time working at your local charity shop and you’ll learn about retail, customer relations, in-store IT, marketing and even how to dress a window.

Push yourself. An EPQ – Extended Project Qualification – is a standalone qualification which allows students to explore a topic that really interests them and present a ‘mini-thesis’ style project. It shows a genuine interest in a subject, and helps students hone research and writing skills they’ll need for university.

Be aware. Social media is everywhere and it’s easy to get caught up in the chat. You don’t want to stand out from the crowd for the wrong reasons. Remember what you share now will be looked at in the future by prospective interviewers and employers.

Be visible. While being cautious on social media is sensible, it’s useful to have a presence of the right kind. Blogging is a great way to explore an interest, share your thoughts and interact with other people online. Be a food blogger and share your favourite recipes, or become a political commentator.

Take opportunities. Hunt down an internship or a part-time job and you’ll learn lots and show a willingness to get busy. Whatever you do, it’s all good experience.

The key to really standing out from the crowd is to ensure you have the best educational foundation possible.

At Cardinal Newman College in Preston, Lancashire, for example, the emphasis is on ensuring students are well-rounded individuals, with a track record that shows much more than ‘just’ academic success.

The Catholic Sixth Form College is one of the country’s top performing Sixth Forms, with a reputation for educational excellence for the community built on faith, respect and trust. Its small and unique campus welcomes students of all faiths and has a unique feeling of community – a great way for young people to share experiences and learn from each other.

Want to know more? Head to Cardinal Newman College's open day on Saturday, October 1, from 10am to 2pm or visit http://www.cardinalnewman.ac.uk/ for more details.