Duo hatched plans for play which premieres this week

Two Lancashire teenagers are hoping to pun their way to success with a comedy they have penned themselves

The talented duo have spent the last year scripting an original play with the aim of directing and producing it this summer.

Now their dream is about to come true - the curtain goes up on “Don’t Count Your Chickens” this week.

Both student Frances Lamburn, 18, and baker Martin Smith, 19, from Ribchester and Dutton, are, despite their tender age, veteran members of Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society.(RATS).

They have appeared in numerous productions over the years from pantomimes to plays.

It’s a tradition that Young RATS are encouraged to mount a summer production and gain valuable production experience.

Rehearsals have continued throughout the summer holidays and Frances said: “The final product is a care-free, modern production full of laughs, schemes, singing and dancing. The cast range from ages 9 – 18 and include some new members taking to the Ribchester stage for the first time.”

She continued: “We decided we wanted to write something completely new that wasn’t based on anything else. We spent a long time just brainstorming ideas. It was trial and error with lots of different ones really. The idea was we wanted to have a character that was an incompetent director.....We might write something in the future if this goes well.”

The show is based on a game show and Frances added: “Come along and find out how many biscuit puns can be written into a single play!”

Performances are tonight and September 2 and 3 at 7.30pm in Ribchester Village Hall. Call 01254 878530 to book tickets.