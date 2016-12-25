Drop-off points for Christmas pine trees

Fylde Council will be setting up various collection points around the borough for real Christmas trees between January 6 and January 16.

Fylde residents will be able to dispose of real Christmas trees within the barricaded areas at St Paul’s Avenue car park and Stanner Bank car park in Fairhaven, Rawstorne Sports Centre car park in Freckleton, Mill Lane car park in Kirkham, Newton Hall Park car park on School Lane in Newton, and Staining Village Hall car park in Staining.

People in Lytham can dispose of their real trees at the Station car park and Lowther Gardens, and St Annes residents can drop their trees off at Fairhaven Road car park or North Beach car park.

Further information is available via the council website, www.fylde.gov.uk/christmas.