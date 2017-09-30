Driver who was taken to Royal Preston Hospital following a collision with a tree has died

The driver of a car that collided with a tree in Padiham has died.

Police were called around 9.40pm on Friday (September 29) following reports of an accident in Slade Lane, close to the junction with Adamson Street.

A Seat Leon car that was travelling from the direction of Church Street had left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man, suffered a significant head injury and sadly died on Saturday (September 30).

He has been named as Corey Hudson.

A 27-year-old man suffered neck, head and shoulder injuries and is in a serious condition. A second passenger, aged 30, suffered injuries to his pelvis and ribs.

All the men were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Two fire engines from Padiham and Burnley attended the scene on Friday night at 9:54pm, where firefighters used hydraulic equipment to rescue those trapped in the car.

The road was closed for four and a half hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

Temp Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police's Roads Policing Unit, said: "These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mr Hudson's family and friends at this time.

"We are continuing to appeal for information following the collision to establish exactly what happened.

"If you saw the vehicle before the collision, or witnessed the incident, please contact us."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1470 of September 29.