THE driver of a blue Mercedes crashed his car into a lamp post in Penwortham today after a police chase.

Officers who believed the car to have been stolen indicated to the driver to pull over.

But instead the driver sped ahead and police chased the car until it went into a lamp post in Kingsfold Drive at about 4.40pm.

One 19-year-old man from Penwortham was arrested at the scene on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and is currently in custody.

The other person in the car fled the scene.