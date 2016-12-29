Dream Christmas wedding marks the start of happier phase for David Lean

Former PNE footballer David Lean tied the knot with his sweetheart in a festive ceremony at Samlesbury Hall near Preston.

The dream Christmas wedding marked the start of a happier phase for the former reserve skipper, who broke his silence last month to revealed how he was abused as a child footballer.

The couple had a small gathering of their close family for the service, and around 80 relatives and friends celebrating with them in the evening.

The bride wore a white dress and the gentlemen wore festive red accessories.

David’s son Daniel was his best man.

The father-of-two said: “It was a brilliant day and all went really well.

“It is such a beautiful venue, especially at Christmas.”

The 49-year-old, now living in Lytham, had mum-of-three Theresa by his side as he told the world his heartbreaking ordeal at the hands of a paedophile coach.

The mental health nurse, whom he met online eight years ago, has supported him throughout the proceedings and publicity.

David, who now works for a gym, is one of a number of former footballers who waived their anonymity in an abuse scandal which has rocked the game.

In 2017 he is aiming to run the Manchester Marathon with friend Jonas Bartle in aid of the counselling service which helped him for two years through the court case.