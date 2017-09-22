Dramatic pictures show roadside blaze which engulfed Leyland minibus

Flames engulfed a minibus completely destroying the vehicle.

These dramatic pictures were taken of the incident on Midge Hall Lane, Midge Hall, Leyland, yesterday afternoon, by resident John Debicki.

Mini bus fire, Midge Hall Lane, Leyland

Fire crews rushed to tackle the roadside blaze on the empty 20-seater bus. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call at 2.27pm. Two crews – one from Leyland, the other from Bamber Bridge – attended.

The minibus was well alight when they got there. There were no casualties.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze. Fire chiefs said the bus had not been involved in a road traffic collision and that initial findings suggested the fire was caused accidentally.

Mr Debicki said: “From my home I saw, outside, dense, black smoke. When I went to see what was going on there were smoke and flames appearing to come from the engine compartment of a minibus parked at the side of the road. A man who was obviously the driver was standing nearby.

The fire quickly took hold and spread, the flames and smoke first back into the driver’s compartment and then into the passengers’ compartment.

“The fire quickly took hold and spread, the flames and smoke first back into the driver’s compartment and then into the passengers’ compartment. As the fire spread back there were mini explosions as combustibles took hold and the windows shattered and blew out in turn. The fear was that there might be a fuel explosion.”