Dracula flies into Chorley

You may need some garlic if you are attending a lively performance of Dracula at Astley Hall later this month.

Charlie Mortimer, David Allen and Nicola Sargent of 16th Wall putting on a production of Dracula at Astley Hall

Newly formed Brinscall based theatre company, 16th Wall Productions is presenting its own version of the classic tale - with the audience part of the action.

The company

16th Wall Productions, sister company to local community interest company, Theatre By Numbers, is headed by Charlie Mortimer, artistic director and performer.

Charlie said: “We are dedicated to creating performances that call on our audiences to be part of the action and explore new worlds.

“We create our work through a collaborative and open process with sites of interest within Lancashire and by working with the best artists in the North West.

“It’s important that we find innovative ways of pulling together and creating new exciting experiences for visitors to the area.

“We want to support and celebrate Lancashire’s heritage by working with teams to best showcase and share sites of interest.

“We have been working to present our version of Dracula and we can’t wait to have audiences join us on this adventure.”

Charlie will be joined in performance North West performers David Allen and Nicole Sargent who have collaborated and worked at Astley Hall on a number previous occasions.

Preston born performer Nicole Sargent added: “It’s so rare to have the opportunity to work within such a wonderful space, it’s very exciting.”

There are four one hour events running over the weekend October 28 and 29.

Feel free to come dressed up.

Tickets are £15 per ticket (groups discount for groups of four, at £50). Guidance age of 14 plus. Younger are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult and be aware that there will be scares, use of strobe lighting and some adult content.

Tickets are available from ticketlab.co.uk/16thwall or Malcolm’s Musicland, Chorley.

Audience members should also be aware that they will be moving throughout the hall for the duration of the performance with disabled access available throughout the ground floor action.