Double trouble for flood hit Pope Lane

Residents fed up of flooding on local roads may soon have an answer to their query - why does it happen again and again?

Local councillor Joan Burrows, pictured, has now contacted Lancashire County Council to ask why Kingsfold Drive and Pope Lane in Penwortham repeatedly get flooded during heavy rainfall.

The Penwortham East county councillor took to Twitter to highlight the problem and promised: “Investigations have started by LCC Highways....Outcome soon.”

Meanwhile further down Pope Lane the county council has acknowledged tree roots have been causing ongoing problems at the Lindle Lane junction. Recently traffic was reduced to one lane to avoid extensive flooding which caused time consuming tailbacks for motorists.

Phil Baird, area highways manager for Lancashire County Council, said: “We have made repairs to a highways drain on the junction of Lindle Lane and Pope Lane which had been causing flooding to the road for some time. Tree roots entered the drain, allowing other debris to build up and cause a blockage. We will continue to monitor the area to ensure there are no further issues.”

A United Utilities spokesman said: “We’re not aware of any issues on our side causing flooding.”