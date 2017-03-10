Double R Arts put on a modern Romeo and Juliet

A youth arts organisation is mixing the sounds of Robbie Williams with a classic Shakespearean tragedy.

Double R Arts’s Senior Youth Theatre is performing With or Without You: A Romeo and Juliet Story at Penwortham Young People’s Centre, Priory Lane, from Saturday March 18 to Tuesday March 21.

All shows are at 7pm.

Beth Blenkinship Double R Arts co-ordinator, said: “This is a modern musical version of the classic Shakespearean tale mixing love and tragedy with politics and deceit.

“It includes music by U2, Robbie Williams, No Doubt, Arctic Monkeys and the Kaiser Chiefs along with many more to accompany and enhance the characters stories.

“The Senior Youth Theatre has 22 members all aged 14 years and above and they are all working incredibly hard on this production not only developing their performance and musical skills, but also learning new techniques in stage combat and contemporary dance.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £5 for adults and £3 for young people aged 12 – 16 years. Due to the content, the production is not suitable for anyone under the age of 12.

Tickets can ordered by emailing doublerartsyouththeatre@outlook.com, or via Facebook page @DoubleRArts, or www.double-r-arts.org.uk

