Donna creates room with several views

Iconic images of Preston are set to brighten up a new facility at the city’s Space Centre.

The 10-piece visual tour of Preston has has been created by photographer Donna Clifford, and is the first time she has displayed her work.

She chose the Space Centre - a charity for people with a wide range of disabilities in Pedders Lane- having charted it’s progression over 15 years while working for the Lancashire Post.

The 35-year-old, who is now self-employed, said: “I wanted to give something back, having worked with the charity for so long.”

The photographs, which include Preston Bus Station, The Harris Museum and The Splash, now adorn previously-bare walls in the Garden View Room, which is soon to be hired out as a conference venue.

The prints are all printed on A2 aluminium boards.

Donna added: “It really brings the vibrant colours out and that’s what I wanted - that’s what the Space Centre is all about.”

One of the images chosen is an autumn scene of Haslam Park.

Donna said: “That was my very first landscape and it was shared over 100,000 times on social media.

“It’s basically Haslam Park all in orange, but it’s the first thing that really got me attention.

“Since then I’ve been really enjoying experimenting with my work, using things like different filters. As a photographer, you’re constantly learning.”

Alison Birch, centre manager, said: “We’re delighted to have such gorgeous pictures in our gorgeous room.

“It’s nice that the charity has such a nice connection with Donna too.”