Donations to help others will be Dylan’s legacy

A fundraising appeal has been launched for the services which tried to save the life of a 15-year-old boy.

Tracy Milligan set up the justgiving page after son Dylan Crossey died in a suspected hit-and-run on Friday.

She is looking to raise £1,500 for the Royal Preston Hospital and Manchester Children’s Hospital, which helped Dylan during his final hours. A portion of what is raised will also be donated to the football club he played for.

Tracy wrote: “So many staff and services were involved in trying to save my son’s life, in appreciation for all their support we are raising funds for several causes.

“We have been overwhelmed with all the kind words and messages about Dylan and hope you can support his legacy to help others.

“Also Dylan had a great passion for football, so some of the funds raised will be donated to Penwortham St Teresa’s in memory of Dylan.

“Thank you for all your support and kind words, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.”

None of the money will go towards the funeral costs

At around 11pm on Friday night, Dylan, who lived in Buckshaw Village, was cycling along Chain House Lane in Whitestake when he was hit by a vehicle which failed to stop.

He suffered serious head and neck injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital before he was transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital, but died hours later.

A 42-year-old man from New Longton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. He has been bailed until December 19 pending further enquiries.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dylan-crossey