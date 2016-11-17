Donate a toy for annual Christmas appeal

Preston's Virgin Money Store is collecting toys and sweets on behalf of Rock FM’s Cash4Kids Christmas Mission campaign.

Cash for Kids is the official charity of Rock FM. Every year Cash for Kids raises hundreds of thousands of pounds for local children and young people who are suffering from abuse or neglect, who are disabled and have special needs, or who simply need extra care and guidance.

Jennifer Quinn, Virgin Money Store manager, said: “We are collecting Christmas items on behalf of an extremely good cause, Rock FM’s Cash4Kids Christmas Mission campaign.

“The campaign plays such an important part in our local community and does a lot to help those in need. Please come along to the store and make a donation, it could really help to make a difference this Christmas.”