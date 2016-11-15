Domestic violence play takes to the stage

A ground-breaking play that lifts the lid on domestic abuse and the impact on children is to take the stage next week.

Certain Curtain Theatre Company is bringing its highly acclaimed drama Mockingbird High to Duke Street Children’s Centre,in Chorley, on Monday November 21 at 4.30pm.

Mockingbird High School is empty and dark. However, in a locked-classroom, deep in the basement, a light still burns. Two pupils are conducting an unusual experiment - the trial of their mother for neglect and abuse. If guilty, there’s only one sentence – death.

John Woudberg, director and writer, said: “Around 50,000 children a year witness domestic violence in the home – that would fill Wembley Stadium eight times and more.

“We want to lift the lid on this issue and shine a light on how we can all make a difference in the lives of young people – tense, dynamic drama is a great way to do this”

Claire Moore, who plays the teenagers unfortunate mother, said: “Our aim is dramatic excellence, in whatever we produce,” adds “the play is a compelling drama in its own right. It has tension, humour and a gritty yet beautiful language.”

Tickets are £5, with support from The children’s centre and can be bought via http://www.mockingbirdhigh.eventbrite.co.uk

The play contains strong language and is not suitable for children.