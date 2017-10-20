Dogs on the catwalk for Homeless Hounds

Have your say

These dogs made their debut on the catwalk to help fellow canines in need.

Dawn Harkin, head groomer of Mutz Cutz Dog Grooming Spa, hosted a dog fashion show at St Aidan’s Church Hall, in Bamber Bridge, raising more than £500 for Homeless Hounds.

Children have fun at the doggy fashion show

Withy Grove Vets and K9-Club Doggy Day Care supported the event.

Dawn, who is also manager of Mucky Paws Pet Shop, said: "The dogs were fabulous. We expect so much from our canine friends but they really were well behaved.

"Their owners were with them at all times and they really enjoyed being the centre of attention.

"We are looking to do another one next year."

Annamaria Matsumura with Alex, four, left, and dog Aiko, right

Eleanor Lockwood and Jonathan Gorton

Avril Purvor with dog Poli

Event organiser Dawn Harkin with dogs

Jane Kitchen from Homeless Hounds charity