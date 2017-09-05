Dogs are invited to Pawty in Preston for Rosemere

Lancashire's pooches are invited to “pawty” to help Rosemere Cancer Foundation raise money for its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

Auntie’s Doggie Daycare, Spa & Boutique, in Essex Street, Preston, will welcome dogs and their owners on Sunday September 10 for what promises to be the tail waggin’ event of the year.

Once inside, dogs can enjoy a drink of Pawsecco or a wine (branded and bottled special doggy versions), a pupcake or two – cupcakes again made to a special pet-friendly recipe – have their photo taken and enjoy the play equipment before settling down for a doggy cabaret, featuring Preston Trick Dogs.

Owner Lisa Pye, who is no stranger to putting on pawtys for charity, said: “I decided to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s appeal after being told about it by a client.

“It should be a great social occasion for both dogs and their owners. And of course, there’s a pawty bag for all dogs when they are ready to go home.”

There are two pawty sessions – either 11 am to 12.15 pm or 1pm to 2.15pm.

Pawty tickets are £5 per dog with humans free. They are available from Auntie’s Doggie Daycare in Preston and its sister branch in Club Street, Bamber Bridge.

They can also be reserved by telephoning 01772 201622.

Lisa will also be selling raffle tickets to win a year’s supply of dog food, which will be delivered to one lucky owner’s home.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal launched in March to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the opening of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s regional specialist cancer treatment centre. The appeal will fund a trio of ground-breaking projects there, including a robotic surgical system.

