Dog toy fears on Fleetwood’s beaches

Dog walkers in Fleetwood are being urged to be vigilant after reports that a malicious saboteur appears to be deliberately leaving fish hooks in dog toys in a horrific attempt to maim the animals.

The alarm has been raised by members of Fleetwood’s Coastwatch team who say there have been six cases in the last two weeks.

Stuart McGregor, spokesman for the town’s Coastwatch station, says dog walkers must be aware to the danger after a number of near misses.

The police have now been informed of the situation.

The Coastwatch team are based at the Rossall Point Tower on the seafront and its members scan the coast to ensure no one gets into difficulty off the coast.

Mr MeGregor said half a dozen dog owners walking near the Rossall Point area of Fleetwood had so far raised the alarm to them in the past fortnight.

Mr McGregor said; “Some very sick person out there is posing a very serious danger to dogs and even their owners.

“The dog toys are mostly in the form of short pieces of rope with a knot tied on either end, which you can get a pet shops.

“Someone appears to be actually sewing a fish hook into these toys in what seems to be a deliberate attempt to cause harm.”