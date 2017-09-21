Dog pawty fun in Preston for Rosemere Cancer Foundation - with VIDEO

Humans are not the only ones who can party, as dogs broke out for the day to enjoy their own pawty.

Pet pooches were invited to Auntie’s Doggie Daycare, Spa and Boutique, in Essex Street, Preston, to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The event was organised by owner Lisa Pye, who regularly holds parties and pamper days for dogs.

She says: “The dogs were impeccably behaved and had a great time.

“We gave them a taste of what we do at day care and the fun we can have. The dogs spent time in the messy area, with enrichment games.

“There was a Pawsecco bar which went down a storm and they really enjoyed the pupcakes.

“There was a treat bar, like you see at weddings, where people could help themselves. The kissing booth also proved popular.

“The highlight of the pawty was the display by Preston Trick Dogs. They did all sorts of things, such as skating on a skate board and one dog, Matilda, put herself to bed in a suitcase and put the lid down.

“There was a great buzz about the day. Everyone was able to see the fun and madness that goes on here.

“People were nervous about how the dogs would cope, but they were really well behaved.”

The event raised £500 which will go towards supporting Rosemere’s 20th Anniversary Appeal.

Lisa, who also owns Auntie’s Doggie Daycare, in Club Street, Bamber Bridge, adds: “We organise a lot of birthday pawties and pamper days for dogs and raise money for animal charities.

“But one of my clients had mentioned us to Rosemere and charity fund-raisers approached us to see if we would host a party as they were looking for something different.

“Rosemere is quite personal to me because a lot of my family have been treated there. It was also a nice occasion for the staff there to come with their dogs and have a bit of fun.

“The event was very well attended and we even had people who didn’t have dogs who wanted to show their support. They were very generous.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal is working to fund a trio of ground-breaking projects there, including a robotic surgical system.

For a video visit www.lep.co.uk

Manager Emma Duffin feeds a 'pup cake' to Penny Gale's dog Matilda

Nicola Beck and Poppy in the messy play zone

Pawsecco party fun

Amy Levett and Nathan Shaw bring their terriers Rosie and Rex into the photo booth

Gill Forshaw watches as her dog Oscar is served a Pawsecco by Beth Lyons