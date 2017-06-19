Dobbies complete a garden makeover at Kirkham's Milbanke Residential Home

Milbanke Residential Home are delighted with their new dementia-friendly garden, completed by staff from Dobbies.

Milbanke Residential Home are delighted with their new dementia-friendly garden, completed by staff from Dobbies. Karen Doyle, at Milbanke, in Kirkham, said: “We are extremely grateful to Carol Robinson and Ashley Parkinson from Dobbies, along with volunteers Mike and Muriel Farrow, relatives of one of our residents Lilian Hey. We also had help from Richard Hodgson who works in the day centre.

Ashley Parkinson from Dobbies, Mike Farrow, volunteer family member, Joanne Blanche (Carer from Milbanke), Carol Robinson, of Dobbies, and Muriel Farrow, volunteer family member

“We would like to thank Dobbies for the hard work and kindness in completing this project for our residents, even in the bad weather.

“We also wish to thank timber merchants, Woodys Group, who provided timber for a pergola.”