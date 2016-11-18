Ditch your duvet and listen to the rising talents of the ‘bedroom DJs’

There were no early nights at Twin Lakes Velo Cafe when a host of bedroom DJs performed to eager crowds to showcase their hidden talents.

Being a shy DJ, Steven Nicholson-Wrigley believed there was a growing online community of people who, like himself, own turntables, mixers and other DJ equipment, but lacked confidence to play in public.

People enjoying the Bedroom DJ night at Cafe Velo

So to coax people away from their comfort zone, the 30-year-old staged The Croston Bedroom DJs event, which saw Twin Lakes Velo Cafe packed out whilst four DJs played eight sets over four hours.

The audience heard music from the 1960s to modern day including disco classics, funk, soul, hip hop, funk and house.

Steven, from Croston, pooled equipment with fellow DJs Oliver Tennant, from Euxton, Will Mac, from Heskin, and Neil Bullen, from Leyland, resulting in a sound system to rival any music venue.

He says: “The gig and all the different styles of music got an amazing reception.

Neil Bullen at the Bedroom DJ event at Cafe Velo

“The DJs who played showed a great camaraderie and a number of other Bedroom DJs turned up on the night to find out more and sign up to play at the next event.

“I was totally blown away by the support from the crowd that came along and the quality of the music played.

“Watching the sun set over the lakes added to the atmosphere.”

The Croston Bedroom DJs group now has a dozen aspiring music mixers who are keen to share tips and join forces for future gigs.

Steven Nicholson-Wrigley, organiser of the Bedroom DJ event at Cafe Velo

Steven is in discussions with Croston Fest, that takes place in February, for a number of DJs to gig and help raise money for local causes.

Any aspiring DJs who want to play at the festival or other upcoming gigs are invited to get in touch with Steven via the Croston Bedroom DJs page on Facebook.

Jon Back, from Twin Lakes Velo Cafe which opened its bar for the event, adds: “The first event was a great success.

“The effort the DJs put in was clear to hear, resulting in four hours of brilliant music.

Will Mac at the Bedroom DJ event at Cafe Velo

“Nobody knew quite what to expect but the formula the DJs came up with got the audience dancing.

“Steven has definitely tapped into something that works.

“We’re all looking forward to another event before Christmas.”

The next Bedroom DJ event will be at the cafe, in Brick Croft Lane, Croston, on Saturday, December 10, from 7.30pm until late.

Everyone is welcome to attend.