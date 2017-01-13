Digging deep to get youth zone under way

THE world’s biggest spade helped mark the start of construction work on Chorley’s new Youth Zone Inspire yesterday.

Digging is now under way to create the £4.8m Youth Zone which organisers hope “will build a better future for town’s young people.”

The facility in Railway Street is scheduled to be completed by February 2018 by construction contractor HHSmith & Sons.

Chairman of Inspire, Andrew Turner, said: “Chorley’s new Youth Zone, Inspire, will give all young people of Chorley somewhere to go, something to do and someone to talk to.

“As with any OnSide Youth Zone, the project will rapidly take shape and this occasion marked the start of what will be a fantastic project for the town.

“We are all hugely excited to celebrate this key milestone and we hope local businesses support this hugely worthwhile project.”

Coun Alistair Bradley, leader at Chorley Council, which is one of the bodies backing the project, said: “Inspire will offer a safe and inclusive environment for Chorley’s young people in an exciting, purpose-built facility.

“Providing services that improve young people’s lives and divert them away from getting into trouble in their local communities is our priority.

“It will give young people the chance to try new sports, dance and arts, and support them to gain new skills and find employment.”

Inspire will offer a wide range of activities for young people aged between eight and 19, and up to 25 for those with a disability, with a 50p entrance fee.

The Youth Zone is being backed by Chorley Council, Lancashire County Council and The Queen’s Trust.

Wigan Youth Zone’s chairman Martin Ainscough has also donated £1m of capital funding support to the town’s young people.