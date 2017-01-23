Digging deep at Deepdale

Preston North End has continued its support of Rainbow House with a £10,000 donation in aid of the club’s official charity partner.

The club’s latest gesture to the children’s charity takes the total sum raised by North End to more than £40,000, enabling Rainbow House to continue its excellent work in helping children who have acquired brain injuries, multiple disabilities and complex health needs.

Kevin Abbott, Preston North End’s finance director, said: “Preston North End are delighted to continue to support the work of this fantastic charity.

“The charity receives no state income and needs to raise more than half a million pounds every year to continue to help disabled children and adults to maximise their quality of life.

“Our fans have played a big part in the club’s support of the charity by donating to match day collections, buying raffle tickets and buying junior shirts which carry the Rainbow House logo.

“We would like to thank our fans for their fantastic support and wonderful generosity.”

Carole Cochrane, chief executive of Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, said: “We were delighted to receive the cheque for £10,000 which will make a real positive difference to our work and to the lives of our beneficiaries.

“The support of the management and players at Preston North End is fantastic and makes such a huge difference to our funding and to the people who use our services. We cannot thank them enough and look forward to our continued partnership.”