Details for controversial plans in Longridge set for green light

Details of homes on a controversial housing estate look set to be given the green light, despite objections from community representatives.

Outline permission was granted in 2014 for up to 220 homes, offices and residential apartments with care, at the former Ridings Depot and land to the north and south of Whittingham Road in Longridge.

Now Preston Council’s planning committee is on Thursday due to discuss detailed proposals for 113 homes - on part of the land to the north of the road.

The application is for the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the homes with open space and infrastructure, and council officers have recommended it for approval.

However, Whittingham Parish Council has objected to the proposals, raising fears relating to the number of new accesses proposed, and drainage and sewage arrangements.

Agents HOW Planning have lodged the proposals on behalf of applicant Prospect (GB) Ltd, for the 4.42ha site to the west of Longridge.

A report to the planning committee said the development would be accessed from Whittinham Road, with the site laid out in seven blocks accessed from a principal estate road.

It said the homes would have a mix of two, three and four bedrooms, and would include detached, semi-detached and muse dwellings, all with two storeys. 30 per cent of the homes would be affordable, and parking would be provided in integral garages, driveways and parking bays.

The report said there would be public open space on the site, and recommended the application for approval.

However, an objection was lodged by Whittingham Parish Council and the report said: “Concerned about the number of new accesses proposed along a relatively short stretch of road and further to amendments.

“Members remain concerned regarding the drainage and sewage arrangements.

“It was also considered that the existing footway along the frontage with Whittingham Road should be widened and lit.”

The report said the proposed development was considered to be “acceptable” in terms of design, layout, appearance and scale, and was recommended for approval.