Derian House receives outstanding care result

A Lancashire hospice has been rated as ‘outstanding’ for the way it cares for children and young people with life-threatening illnesses or life-limiting conditions and supports their families.

The Care Quality Commission has given Derian House, in Chorley, an outstanding mark for its caring approach.

Its services overall were given a good rating.

Georgina Cox, chief executive at Derian House, said: “We are proud to be seen as outstanding for the way we care for the children and families from across the North West who rely on us. They deserve no less.”

Inspectors described how they had “emotional conversations” with relatives who found it difficult at times to express how much Derian House meant to them, their child and, indeed, their entire family.

Their findings came from conversations with the families of children and young people who receive end-of-life care or respite care at Derian House. Inspectors took time to talk to young people using The Lodge at Derian House, which provides palliative and respite care for young people from the age of 16 to 25.

The additional good ratings acknowledge that services provided at Derian House are safe, effective, responsive and well-led.

Inspectors said: “Staff we spoke with were passionate about their roles and were clearly dedicated to making sure children and young people received the best person-centred care possible.

“We felt end-of-life care was provided with compassion, dignity and professionalism.”

Georgina added: “This is very much a team effort. I would like to acknowledge the staff and volunteers for their commitment to providing the best possible care and support to patients and their loved ones, both in the hospice and across the community.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without the fabulous support from the wider community, our volunteers and fund-raisers. Every single person who donates; buys from our charity shops; supports our fund-raising events and contributes in any way allows us to continue providing this care.”

Meanwhile, the hospice is inviting people to join them at Blackburn Cathedral to be part of its Lights of Love service on Friday December 2 at 7.30pm.

It will feature Christmas music, carols and readings, with the choir of St Paul’s Parish Church, Withington, and special guests from the world of radio and television.

Georgina said: “We would like to invite everyone to come along to the cathedral to light their own Light of Love candle, join in singing a selection of well-known carols, and be a part of what we hope will be a vibrant and traditional start to the Christmas season.

“There is no admission charge for the Lights of Love event and we hope as many people as possible will come along on the night and help us celebrate our Lights of Love season with a spectacular evening which will reflect the special atmosphere of Christmas.”

Call 01257 271271 for free tickets and more information.