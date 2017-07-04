Demolition plan for Preston church due to be confirmed

The demolition of a disused Preston church to make way for a care home is set to receive planning approval this week.

St Teresa’s in Fishwick was closed in 2011 after the Diocese of Lancaster amalgamated a number of parishes due to falling congregation figures.

The three-storey care home bid – submitted by Yorkshire-based Exemplar Healthcare – will create up to 90 jobs.

Documents set to be discussed by the city council’s planning committee tomorrow say the Church Avenue red-brick structure is not a listed building and not designated as a community asset.

The parish hall – which is included in the demolition plan – has been vacant since 2013.

If approved by the committee, the 30-bed care facility will provide accommodation for adults who require 24-hour care for a range of complex medical conditions.

The application has been recommended for approval by council officers but needs to be given the green light by members of the planning committee.

