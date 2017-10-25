Delays expected on main Preston road after car blaze

Motorists have been warned of possible delays on Ringway in Preston after an earlier car fire.

Nobody was injured when the silver Volvo went up in flames at the side of the road, but drivers should 'expect delays ... whilst recovery is in progress', the force's Road Policing Unit tweeted.

City firefighters were called to the busy road, on the stretch between the prison and bus station, at 6.33am, a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

They used a water jet to put out the fire, with the car already 'well alight' by the time they arrived. The cause of the fire was under investigation but not believed to be deliberate.