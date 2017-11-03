Decision looming for new homes

A decision to build hundreds of new homes on green land will be decided next week.

The Homes and Communities Agency hopes to develop the D’Urton Manor site – off D’Urton Lane – bringing up to 250 homes to the agricultural site between the M55 and M6 motorways.

The development is expected to be approved if demands are met regarding affordable housing, open spaces, and public transport to the site.

Head of Area at the HCA, Stuart Sage, said: “The site is identified in the local plan and will provide an extra 250 much needed homes.

“We have been working closely with the county council and Highways Agency to help improve the communities around North Preston, including part funding the new Broughton Bypass to improve local traffic flows.”

If approved, an estimated levy payment of £1,100,000 to Preston City Council would be required – which subsequently would be reinvested in the city’s wider infrastructure.

The development has received support from those behind turning the City Deal into a reality, but local residents have voiced concern over the future of the D’Urton Lane area, stating that local highway networks and public services wont be able to accommodate increased demand that would come with new homes.

Details regarding approved plans for 213 homes on land north of Maxy House Farm, Sandy Lane, are also before the committee.

Woodplumpton Parish Council has objected to the plans, stating that a proposed site apartment block would alter the character of Sandy Lane.