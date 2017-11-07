Decision due on Longridge housing plan designs

The final designs of a 190-strong housing development set to expand a Lancashire village may be approved this week.

Appearance and layout details for the site off Inglewhite Road in Longridge had been delayed due to a U-turn on affordable housing numbers.

Original planning permission, granted in 2014, stated 30 per cent of the premises would be designated as affordable.

Earlier this year a green light was given to increase this to 35 per cent. But in the months since, the town hall has been informed this was “an error” from the applicants and the suggested provision is back at the original number.

Preston Rural North’s Coun Lona Smith has raised objections on the location of the affordable homes and whether the development’s bungalows would be “overlooked by houses” causing a “detrimental impact on quality of life.” Whittingham Parish Council has questioned whether drainage measures are adequate.

Meanwhile, residents have expressed concerns on whether the building works could crossover with the nearby development of the former Ridings Depot site.

Both are identified as potential housing land in the Preston Local Plan, according to a planning report.

The location of a proposed footpath is also listed among issues raised from letters of objection.

Joint applicants Anwyl Homes and Barratt and David Wilson Homes say the site will include 23 different housing types.

The affordable housing will be a mix of properties.

Planning officers have recommended the committee approve the reserved matters at their meeting on Thursday.