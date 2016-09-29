Dash cam appeal after teenage girl is seriously injured

Police have appealed for dash cam footage following a collision which left a 14-year-old girl with serious injuries.

The collision happened on the A59 Moss Lane, Burscough, at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, September 21, involving the girl and a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

The teenager was lifted to Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool, with head injuries where she remains. She has regained consciousness.

Officers are keen to hear from any drivers who have dash cam recorders that may have passed through Moss Lane between 2pm and 4pm on the day of the collision.

PS Adam Dawson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision left the girl with serious injuries and thankfully she is on the way to making a recovery in hospital. “We are continuing our investigation into this collision and would urge anyone who may have dash cam footage from around the time of the incident to get in touch.”

Anybody with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 920 of September 21st.