Darts ace Dave Chisnall gets married after wedding ring blip

Darts star Dave ‘Chizzy’ Chisnall hit the bullseye by marrying his beautiful bride despite a mishap with the rings.

Chizzy and Michaela Davis were wed after a brief panic when they got to the church and realised the rings had been left behind!

Dave and Michaela had their wedding reception at the Globe Arena, home of Morecambe Football Club.

Thankfully the mini-crisis was averted when the couple’s driver dashed back to the house to retrieve them.

Dave and Michaela’s wedding was only delayed by about 10 minutes and the rest of Saturday’s ceremony went off without a hitch.

Chizzy, ranked the seventh best darts player in the world by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), and his bride both play for Smokey O’Connors pub in the Morecambe darts league.

The couple met at a darts tournament seven years ago, so as guests gathered at St John the Divine church in Heysham, their favourite game was very much the theme.

Dave Chisnall on his way to victory over Chris Dobey at the recent World Darts Championships. Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

Vicar Rev Linda McCluskie played along, calling Dave and Michaela to the “oche” instead of the altar and then told guests to sing “Hymn number one hundred and eight-y!”

The couple also gave their 200 guests some darts flights as favours at the wedding ‘do’, held at Morecambe FC’s ground the Globe Arena.

But World Championship quarter-finalist Dave, who is from St Helens but lives in Morecambe, drew the line at a darts-themed wedding cake.

“He said ‘it’s our wedding day, it’s not about darts!’” laughed Michaela.

Michaela, wearing a dress by Deborah Jane Bridal of Morecambe, was given away by her father Stephen Davis.

The bridesmaids were Maddison Chisnall, Grace Chisnall, Rebecca Chisnall (Dave’s nieces), Lauren Knight, Emma Pinder, Susan Whitehead (chief bridesmaid) and the flower girl was the couple’s five year old daughter Lexie-Rose. Best man was Richard Barr and ushers were Christopher Chisnall, Jason Chisnall, Lee Chisnall (Dave’s brothers), Ashton Chisnall, Josh Chisnall (Dave’s nephews) and Aaron Vint.

Guests included Dave’s fellow darts stars Wes Newton, Justin Pipe and Michael Smith. Entertainment came from Stuart Michaels and DJ Raf.

Chizzy and Michaela’s honeymoon has now been put on hold because in early February the darts ace begins his quest to win the £725,000 Premier League, live on Sky Sports.