Dance for Daz

People are invited to dance the night away to help a martial arts champ who has motor neurone disease get vital treatment in Russia.

A dance-a-thon will take place at Ships and Giggles, in Preston, on Saturday November 26, in aid of Daz Ellis, who runs MSKA Martial Arts in Leyland.

He is trying to raise £56,000 for a Stem Cell Therapy for MND with a 87 per cent success rate for slowing or stopping the disease. The treatment is available from SwissMedica in Moscow.

Daz is currently receiving his first batch of treatment due to the generosity of all the fantastic fund-raising which has been happening nationally. However, the full target has still not been met.

The event starts at 9pm right through till 6am the following morning. See how long you can groove, jive, club and head bash. There will be prizes for the best team of dancers, best dressed and largest donation to the fund.

There is a £5 minimum donation on entry.

To donate to the fund visit http://www.gofundme.com/2sdyphh4