Dames are on the run for Derian House

It’s time to man up – and be a woman!

Well, just for a couple of hours or so because it’s all for a most worthy cause.

Michael Lowe, Kevin Burley and Richard Ducket getting ready for the Derian House children's hospice's annual Dames on the Run fund raiser next month.

Guys will turn into gals next month for the third annual men’s Dames on the Run race. Being held on October 8, the Derian House fundraiser takes place at Astley Park and the charity is looking for local blokes to compete in the 5k fun run to raise much-needed cash for the children’s hospice.

The event is staged to celebrate all the Derian dads who do so much to support their family in the face of their child’s illness.

Susie Poppitt, head of fundraising at Derian House said: “This fun event has now become a firm favourite in the Derian House fundraising calendar.

It provides both runners and spectators alike with a 5K race with a difference, and a lot of entertainment along the way, and, of course, it raises vital funds for Derian House at the same time.

“We want as many men as possible to sign up and help us raise at least £5,000 sponsorship to help us make a real difference to the life threatened children and families we support throughout the North West.

“So, come on guys, get out those dresses, put on the makeup, and start training for the race of your life.”

You don’t have to be linked to the charity in any way, just be a game dame and complete a 5k course while raising money at the same time.

This year the fundraising team is making it even easier to sign up and join in the fun run. Derian’s shops in Longton and Chorley have some dresses available, and their windows are dressed with a selection of race outfits. For more information call Derian House on 01257 271271.