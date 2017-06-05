Dad-of-three to take up The Wall ultra marathon

A Lancashire dad is preparing to run the equivalent of three marathons back to back in aid of a charity which is supporting his family.

A Lancashire dad is preparing to run the equivalent of three marathons back to back in aid of a charity which is supporting his family.

When Eddie Luttman’s mother-in-law, Jennifer Wilding, was diagnosed with incurable breast and liver cancer earlier last July, it spurred him to fund-raise for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 28-year-old, from Chorley, who serves as a logistics driver in the army, will take part in The Wall - a 70-mile ultra marathon from Carlisle to Newcastle - between Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 18.

He will be joined by his friend Nicholas Maund, 25.

Eddie, a father-of-three, said: “I am quite a fit guy as part of my job is as a physical training instructor.

“I did a personal challenge whilst I was in Germany a while ago where I did three marathons in a year. I didn’t find it too bad and so wanted another challenge. When I saw details of The Wall. I thought I would sign up for it. It is 70 miles and goes along Hadrian’s Wall.

“Unfortunately my mum-in-law was diagnosed with terminal cancer and it was my wife, Laura’s idea to set up a charity page to help the charity which has supported her.

“Jennifer, 53, who has six grandchildren, has been given between three to six years, but she is taking medication to keep it at bay. There is no way of getting rid of this cancer. My wife and I currently live in Essex but we plan to move back to Chorley next year to be near Jennifer.

“At first I was just hoping to raise a few hundred pounds to show our appreciation for Macmillan. But if I can get more acknowledgment for this charity which helps a lot of people, the better.”

To support Eddie visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Laura-Luttman