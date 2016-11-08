Cyclists to grin and bear it for Children in Need

Two colleagues will be putting themselves though an uphill struggle in an effort to raise money for the BBC charity Children in Need.

Preston Guild Hall cleaning manager Daniel Walsh and painter and decorator Michael Grain will be setting up their bikes on turbo trainers on the upper level of the complex on Friday November 11.

The plan is to pedal from 8am until 4pm with the minimal amount of breaks possible. They aim to cycle more than 100 miles each in this time – the equivalent of the distance from Preston to Scarborough.

Daniel, of Blackpool, was looking for a way to support Children in Need and decided to set himself a cycling challenge as a personal goal and a way to help others.

The 33-year-old, who is contracted by R &J Facilities, said: “I am proud to be supporting Children in Need. It is a worthwhile cause and one that people like myself and Michael can do something to help. This will be no walk in the park. Cycling is a new hobby for me and adding a charity element has really spurred me on in training to succeed.”

Michael, of Kirkham, is no stranger to cycling having completed many charity events with Lancashire Cycle Link.

The 47-year-old said: “I have raised thousands of pounds over the years for various charities including the Air Ambulance and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

“When Daniel approached me with this idea, I was instantly up for the challenge. The most I have ever cycled at this intensity before is five hours, so eight hours will be a great achievement. Children in Need are a fantastic charity and I am happy to be doing my bit to help.”

Richard Simkin, head of operations at Preston Guild Hall, said: “What Daniel and Michael are doing is very admirable. When they approached me with the idea of doing it inside the Guild Hall, we were happy to accommodate. We wish them every success with their attempt.”

BBC Children in Need is the BBC’s UK corporate charity, with a vision that every child has a childhood which is safe, happy and secure, and allows them the chance to reach their potential.

A bucket collection is now in the Guild Hall reception for anyone wishing to donate to Children in Need. Michael and Daniel also have pages on justgiving.com for anyone wishing to donate online.

To sponsor Daniel click here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Daniel-Walsh9?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_content=Daniel-Walsh9&utm_campaign=pfp-share

To sponsor Michael click here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/M-GRAIN?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_content=M-GRAIN&utm_campaign=pfp-share