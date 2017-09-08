Cyclists take on Ride London for The Space Centre in Preston

Have your say

Three cyclists have raised almost £2,000 for a sensory centre for people with disabilities.

Stuart Robinson, Dan Richardson and Rachel Heppenstall took part in Ride London, a 100-mile challenge from the Olympic Village, raising £1,700 between them for The Space Centre in Preston.



Andrea Baker, fund-raising facilitator, said: “The Space Centre feels very privileged to have had three dedicated cyclists and supporters of Space do the Ride London event.

“The ride took them through the surrey countryside and through the sites of London culminating in the Mall covering 100 miles.

“Stuart, Dan and Rachel achieved an amazing feat and we are so very grateful and proud of their efforts.”

Dan said: “It was spectacular riding through the arches onto the Mall. Stuart is now intending to do two more events in London, a swim called the Serpentine and the London Marathon.”

