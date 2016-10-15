Cyclist suffers heart attack

A cyclist in his 40s suffered a heart attack as he travelled along a busy road.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Higher Walton Road, Walton-le-Dale, yesterday afternoon.
Lancashire Police said they received an emergency call at 3.02pm.
An ambulance, accident investigation unit and traffic officers also attended.
There was also an off-duty police officer at the scene. close to St Patrick’s Primary School.
A police spokesperson said: “On arrival, the ambulance were working on the male and managed to get a heart beat.
“He came off the bike with a heart attack.
“No other vehicle was involved.”
The cyclist is described as a white male in his 40s.
He was taken to hospital.