Cyclist suffers heart attack

A cyclist in his 40s suffered a heart attack as he travelled along a busy road.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Higher Walton Road, Walton-le-Dale, yesterday afternoon.

Lancashire Police said they received an emergency call at 3.02pm.

An ambulance, accident investigation unit and traffic officers also attended.

There was also an off-duty police officer at the scene. close to St Patrick’s Primary School.

A police spokesperson said: “On arrival, the ambulance were working on the male and managed to get a heart beat.

“He came off the bike with a heart attack.

“No other vehicle was involved.”

The cyclist is described as a white male in his 40s.

He was taken to hospital.