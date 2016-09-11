Cyclist seriously hurt after collision with bus - which was packed with trainee doctors

A cyclist was critically injured in a collision with a bus in Preston last night.

The man, 42, suffered injuries to his head, chest, pelvis, and leg in the crash, which happened at the junction of Plungington Road and Queens Road at around 8.13pm, police said.

A group of trainee doctors on the bus gave the man first aid as he lay underneath it - though he was not trapped - before paramedics arrived on the scene, a spokesman said.

The cyclist was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a serious condition, he added.

A section of the street was taped off while the man was released from under the bus and given first aid, and while accident investigation work was carried out.

It was reopened at 10.56pm.