CYBERCRIME: How terrorists use the web

The internet is an everyday part of life for most people - but terrorists are increasingly going online to radicalise people and inspire them to carry out attacks.
We talk to some Lancashire experts about the real threat posed to society of cybercrime and terrorism.
READ MORE: ‘Online terrorism presents a huge threat to society’
READ MORE: ‘Amazon for criminals’ is closer than we think
READ MORE: 420,000 Lancashire people at risk of identity theft
READ MORE: Cyber criminals preying on human error
READ MORE: Take care not to ‘give away’ too much data about yourself
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.