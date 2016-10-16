Youngsters hunted after ‘nasty’ street attack

Police are on the hunt for two youngsters who viciously attacked a man outside a supermarket.

A 47-year-old man was attacked as he walked past Iceland supermarket in the Market Walk, in Chorley on Saturday night at around 11pm.

Police say two young men attacked the victim before walking off. The victim managed to get to Chorley Bus Station, where he was able to call for help.

He suffered injuries to his cheek and right eye and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

PC Nick Steenbergen, of Chorley Police, said: “This was a nasty attack which left the victim very shaken and distressed.

“We would be keen to talk to anyone who was in the Market Walk area around the time of the offence.

“If you saw anyone or anything unusual, or witnessed the attack, please call police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting crime reference SC1606701 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.