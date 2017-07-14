Young girl suffers broken leg in crash in Fulwood

An eight year old girl has broken her leg after a crash in Fulwood.

A blue Mini was involved in the collision with the girl who was walking outside Christ Church in Victoria Road.

The girl, from the Fulwood area, suffered a broken leg and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile the driver, a 51-year-old woman from Preston, was not injured.

Police were called around 4pm on Wednesday, July 12 following reports of an accident.

Officers are now appealing for information and urging anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the force.

PC Matt Davidson, of Lancashire’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for information after a collision in Fulwood.

“An eight-year-old girl has suffered a serious leg injury and we want to establish exactly what happened.

“The road was busy at the time of the incident and I would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of any party prior to the collision, contacts police.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log reference 0934 of July 12.