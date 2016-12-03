Yobs wreck blood biker’s Triumph Tiger

A Myerscough College student, who transports blood and vital medical supplies between hospitals, is getting back on the road after he was attacked when yobs tried to steal his motorbike.

Niall Miller, who is currently studying for a foundation degree in Location Photography, has been an advanced rider for North West Blood Bikes for a year.

Earlier this month two people approached him when he visiting a friend in Bolton and tried to take his Triumph Tiger 800.

Niall fought them off but they stole the storage box and damaged the windshield, the instrument dials and the lights.

A JustGiving appeal set up by the charity has raised the money needed to repair the bike and get Niall back on the road, but now the 20-year-old wants to use the incident to raise awareness of the vital work the charity do.

North West Blood Bikes; Neil McCall said: “They tried to grab his helmet and keys off him and pushed the bike over but he was not going to allow them to have it.

“They stole the storage box from the back of the bike and ran off.

“To be honest, we’re overwhelmed by the response.”