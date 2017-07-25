Woman tied up by robbers during raid on Fulwood home

A woman was tied up by robbers who forced their way into her home in a terrifying robbery in Fulwood, say police.

Two men pretended to be police officers during the incident which happened in broad daylight between 11.20am and 11.30am on July 19 in Watling Street Road.

A police spokesman said that the homeowner, a woman in her 30s, opened the front door and the men pushed past her, entering the property.

They tied the woman up before searching the address and making off empty-handed. The victim, who was not injured during the incident, freed herself and alerted police.

Detectives are now appealing for information following the incident and would like to identify the men pictured in the CCTV image.

The first offender is described as mixed race, 5ft 11in tall of normal build, with the second raider described as white, in his mid-30s, 5ft 10in tall of normal build. Both were wearing baseball caps.

Det Sgt Andrew Crook, of Preston CID, said: “We are appealing for information after a property was raided in Fulwood.

“Two men have approached a property identifying themselves as police officers before tying up the homeowner and ransacking the address.

“The victim has been left extremely shaken and upset by her ordeal and it is crucial we find these men as soon as possible.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the Watling Street Road area during the time of the offence. If you saw anything unusual, or the men described, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1711239.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org