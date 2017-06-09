Woman thought husband was going to 'chop her head off'

“I thought he was going to kill me. I thought he was going to chop my head off.”

Those were the words of a wife whose husband struck her three times with a meat cleaver after she taunted him about leaving him for a younger man, a court has heard.

Victim Fiona Edgar was forced to her knees and struck on her neck before husband David Edgar, 52, sliced some of her hair off.

Edgar, of Tees Street, Preston, then swung the blade at her again, causing wounds to her hands.

He has bee found guilty of wounding her with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Jurors at Preston Crown Court heard she had been drunk and purposely provocative, singing songs that might suggest things weren’t right between them.

He claimed he intended to cut her hair with the cleaver because it was her pride and joy.

But moments before the attack, the teased husband had been up to his son’s room and told him: “I’m going to Strangeways tomorrow” - something the prosecution argue indicated serious intentions.

Preston Crown Court heard a few weeks before this incident there had been a time police had been called because there was concern the defendant might harm himself with knives, after she told him she had feelings for a younger man.

She is understood to be supporting her husband.

He will be sentenced on July 31.