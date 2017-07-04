Woman stopped in Preston with teenage boy she had abused is jailed

A woman who was stopped by police in Preston with a 13-year-old boy she had showered with gifts before sexually abusing him has been jailed for more than two years.

Emma Burton, 35, began grooming the youngster, buying him iPhones and designer clothing as well as spending large amounts of money on him and picking him up in her brand new BMW M4.

Police became aware in March this year and she was interviewed and bailed with conditions - as her victim did not want to help police, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The following month Burton stayed in a hotel suite with a double bed in Birmingham with her "nephew" who had come to visit her.

After checking out of the hotel two days later, she drove to Bradford Police Station, where she signed on as part of her original conditions, before travelling into Manchester to spend money on designer clothing, underwear and toiletries for her and the "nephew".

Police stopped her in Preston, where she lied, claiming the boy was not her nephew but her son, but officers established it was the boy she had been grooming.

Burton, of Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw, Bradford, pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child, grooming, and trafficking for the purposes of child sexual exploitation, at an earlier hearing.

On Monday she was jailed for two years six months and has been given a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Constable Joanne Andrews of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Despite the barriers officers faced due to Burton's manipulative and exploitative actions, the speed of the investigation and efficiency of those investigating has ensured Burton is safely away from children and has had her freedom taken away.

"She used her financial position to emotionally and sexually abuse a teenager, convincing him they were in a loving, mature relationship.

"Burton and others who sexually exploit children are not concerned about that person's emotional or physical wellbeing; they gain their trust to feed their own depraved lifestyles and desires.

"Child sexual exploitation can take many forms in many settings and our fight to end it does not stop here.

"It will always remain a priority for GMP and our partners to safeguard those who are most vulnerable.

"If you or someone you know is being sexually exploited, you need to report it now so we can put a stop to people like Burton.

"Know the signs. You have a right to say no, whatever the circumstances, and although it may seem harmless, you may be being forced into doing something in return for gifts or being treated well."

To report child sexual exploitation, visit itsnotokay.co.uk, call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 999.