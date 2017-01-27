Woman left 'shaken' after man touched her inappropriately on bus

A woman has been left 'shaken' and a CCTV appeal launched after a woman was inappropriately touched in Bamber Bridge.

Police have today released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was touched inappropriately as she made her way to a supermarket in Bamber Bridge.

The incident happened between 2.35pm and 3.30pm on 27 August 2016, when the 29-year-old woman was travelling on the 125 bus.

She reports that a man sat next her and touched her inappropriately over her clothing. He then followed her off the bus into Withy Trees Park. The victim made her way to a nearby supermarket, where she reported the offence.

Police would now like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

PC Lauren Holt, of Preston Police, said: “This incident happened in broad daylight and the victim has been left extremely shaken.

“We would now like to speak to the man in the CCTV and would ask him to get in touch with us as soon as possible. We would also urge anybody who recognises him to contact us immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1019 of August 27th2016.